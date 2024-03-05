Software Engineer (Scala) (CPT/JHB) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN an energetic team as its next Software Engineer where you will be fully responsible for all the systems required to support the groups of a leading eCommerce platform’s delivery network as well as the unique challenges that come with logistics and scale. The company follows the event driven architecture as well as utilizes a graph database to model its delivery network. They are currently working through unique problems in the logistics space and are actively researching the usage of the actor model design pattern and graph traversal optimization. The ideal candidate will need a relevant Degree or similar tertiary qualification with suitable work experience including being able to write robust, efficient production code, development in a Linux environment and have worked with SQL databases. You must also have Scala, Java or C#.

DUTIES:

Develop and optimize systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa.

Work with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries.

Research and define solutions within the logistic domain.

Work predominantly on open-source platforms.

End to end ownership of solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A suitable Degree or similar qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Writing robust, efficient production code.

Experience with SQL database systems.

With development in a Linux environment.

Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#.

Open to diversifying language skill set.

Advantageous –

Play Framework

Akka Actors

React

Postgres

Mqtt & Kafka

Amazon Web Services

Graphite and Grafana

Git

ATTRIBUTES:

Solid communication skills.

Proactive.

Ability to adapt to change.

Problem-solver.

Solutions-oriented.

Willing to learn as well as teach others.

COMMENTS:

