Systems Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 5, 2024

At iOCO, we’re dedicated to driving innovation, fostering business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We’re currently looking for a skilled and experienced Systems Developer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you’ll play a pivotal part in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions that align with our clients’ needs and objectives. If you’re passionate about technology and thrive in a collaborative environment, we’d love to have you on board. Join us in shaping the future of digital solutions.

What you’ll do:

  • Need to develop according to a spec.

  • Need to RD new technologies and development tools.

  • Need to create a technical Spec.

  • Functional Spec and User Documentation.

Your Expertise:

  • Back-End Development Experience

  • Integration Development

  • API

  • Microservices

  • Integration Analysis

  • .NET Framework

  • Visual Studio

  • SQL/ SSIS

  • T-SQL

  • Power Platform (Power Apps/ Power Automate)

Qualifications Required:

  • MCP, MCSD, IT Certificate or degree an advantage.

Personal Attributes:

  • Ability to make decisions based on sound reasoning

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Accuracy, Adaptability, and Analytical thinking

  • Attention to detail

  • Commitment, Common sense, and Continuous improvement

  • Enthusiasm

  • Honesty and integrity and Independent

  • Initiative

  • Logical thinking

  • Proactive

  • Self-disciplined and organized and Team player

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Johannesburg, Meadowdale

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

