Business Analyst (FBA) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Partner with clients, internal IT teams, and service providers to craft innovative system solutions / seamless processes.

Offer frontline support to clients, ensuring their needs are met promptly and effectively.

Lead engaging discussions in Operational Meetings, driving progress and fostering collaboration.

Champion project scope changes with a proactive and solutions-oriented approach.

Guide developers with clear communication and insightful clarifications on client requirements.

Navigate through the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), from initial classification to final deployment.

Administer system environments with care and precision, ensuring smooth operation and optimal performance.

Foster a culture of open communication and collaboration, promoting transparency and trust among all stakeholders.

Proactively seek out opportunities to elevate service quality, compliance, and productivity, driving continuous improvement initiatives.

Cultivate a growth mindset, constantly seeking new skills and knowledge to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

What you need:

Relevant tertiary qualification preferred.

Practical SDLC and Project Management experience.

Client service management proficiency.

Experience with administration systems is desirable.

Knowledge of Finance, Trust, and Pensions Industry.

Strong leadership and analytical skills.

Effective communication and decision-making abilities.

Excellent time management and organisation.

Client relationship management expertise.

Understanding of Life Insurance, Business, and Systems.

