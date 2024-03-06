Company Overview:
[Company Name] is a dynamic and innovative sports betting company dedicated to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to our customers. With cutting-edge technology and a passion for sports, we aim to revolutionize the industry through data-driven insights and personalized offerings.
Job Description:
As the Business Intelligence Manager at [Company Name], you will play a pivotal role in driving strategic decision-making and optimizing operational efficiency through the utilization of data analytics. Leveraging your expertise in business intelligence tools and methodologies, you will lead a team responsible for extracting, analyzing, and interpreting data to provide actionable insights across various departments.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement strategies for collecting, analyzing, and visualizing data to support key business objectives.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions.
- Oversee the design and maintenance of data warehouses and reporting systems to ensure data accuracy and accessibility.
- Lead the development of dashboards, reports, and predictive models to monitor business performance and identify areas for improvement.
- Conduct thorough analyses of customer behavior, market trends, and competitive landscape to inform strategic decision-making.
- Provide regular reports and presentations to senior management, highlighting key findings and recommendations.
- Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in business intelligence and data analytics, and proactively identify opportunities for innovation.
- Mentor and develop team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.
- Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw meaningful insights.
- 2 years’ Expertise in SQL and database management systems; familiarity with programming languages such as Python or R is a plus.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Demonstrated leadership experience, including the ability to effectively manage a team and drive results in a fast-paced environment.
- MUST have a passion for sports and a deep understanding of the sports betting landscape.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing