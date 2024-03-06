Business Intelligence Manager

Company Overview:
[Company Name] is a dynamic and innovative sports betting company dedicated to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to our customers. With cutting-edge technology and a passion for sports, we aim to revolutionize the industry through data-driven insights and personalized offerings.

Job Description:
As the Business Intelligence Manager at [Company Name], you will play a pivotal role in driving strategic decision-making and optimizing operational efficiency through the utilization of data analytics. Leveraging your expertise in business intelligence tools and methodologies, you will lead a team responsible for extracting, analyzing, and interpreting data to provide actionable insights across various departments.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement strategies for collecting, analyzing, and visualizing data to support key business objectives.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions.
  • Oversee the design and maintenance of data warehouses and reporting systems to ensure data accuracy and accessibility.
  • Lead the development of dashboards, reports, and predictive models to monitor business performance and identify areas for improvement.
  • Conduct thorough analyses of customer behavior, market trends, and competitive landscape to inform strategic decision-making.
  • Provide regular reports and presentations to senior management, highlighting key findings and recommendations.
  • Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in business intelligence and data analytics, and proactively identify opportunities for innovation.
  • Mentor and develop team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.
  • Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms.
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw meaningful insights.
  • 2 years’ Expertise in SQL and database management systems; familiarity with programming languages such as Python or R is a plus.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Demonstrated leadership experience, including the ability to effectively manage a team and drive results in a fast-paced environment.
  • MUST have a passion for sports and a deep understanding of the sports betting landscape.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

