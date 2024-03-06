Business Intelligence Manager

Company Overview:

[Company Name] is a dynamic and innovative sports betting company dedicated to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to our customers. With cutting-edge technology and a passion for sports, we aim to revolutionize the industry through data-driven insights and personalized offerings.

Job Description:

As the Business Intelligence Manager at [Company Name], you will play a pivotal role in driving strategic decision-making and optimizing operational efficiency through the utilization of data analytics. Leveraging your expertise in business intelligence tools and methodologies, you will lead a team responsible for extracting, analyzing, and interpreting data to provide actionable insights across various departments.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement strategies for collecting, analyzing, and visualizing data to support key business objectives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions.

Oversee the design and maintenance of data warehouses and reporting systems to ensure data accuracy and accessibility.

Lead the development of dashboards, reports, and predictive models to monitor business performance and identify areas for improvement.

Conduct thorough analyses of customer behavior, market trends, and competitive landscape to inform strategic decision-making.

Provide regular reports and presentations to senior management, highlighting key findings and recommendations.

Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in business intelligence and data analytics, and proactively identify opportunities for innovation.

Mentor and develop team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.

Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw meaningful insights.

2 years’ Expertise in SQL and database management systems; familiarity with programming languages such as Python or R is a plus.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Demonstrated leadership experience, including the ability to effectively manage a team and drive results in a fast-paced environment.

MUST have a passion for sports and a deep understanding of the sports betting landscape.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position