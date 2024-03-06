Data Analyst

National organisation within the “investments and financial services industry” requires a Data Analyst for their Sandhurst Branch.

Qualifications and Experience

Appropriate qualification

1-2 years experience in a similar role

Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity



Purpose of role

Report Writer

Management Information system designer and implementer

Database management (ET-QV L-SQL)

Internal Management information reporting

Automation

Responsibilities

Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports

Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution

Support users across the branch network

Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting– multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.

Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards

Scripting coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data

Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS

Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security

Automated data distribution

Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting

Ad-hoc reports

Upskill across various departments, ensuring sound business knowledge of the company and activities

Management Information

Produce all month end management & operational dashboards

Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results

Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability)

Personal and Company Development

Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place

Ensure alignment to company development

Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self –measure

Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities

Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable practice management and operations process for the company

Competencies

Previous experience working with Azure Data Factory required

Comfortable working within a production environment required

Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team

Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data

Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement

Action orientated and takes initiative

Computer literacy: Data Management, MS Office (advanced Excel), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL, Azure Data Factory

Out the box thinking required, solution driven, deadline oriented

Desired Skills:

SQL

Azure

data management

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary and provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position