Data Analyst – Remote Remote

National organisation within the “investments and financial services industry” requires a Data Analyst for their Sandhurst Branch.
Qualifications and Experience
Appropriate qualification
1-2 years experience in a similar role
Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
Purpose of role
Report Writer
Management Information system designer and implementer
Database management (ET-QV L-SQL)
Internal Management information reporting
Automation
Responsibilities
Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports
Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution
Support users across the branch network
Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting– multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.
Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards
Scripting coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data
Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS
Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security
Automated data distribution
Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting
Ad-hoc reports
Upskill across various departments, ensuring sound business knowledge of the company and activities
Management Information
Produce all month end management & operational dashboards
Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results
Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability)
Personal and Company Development
Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place
Ensure alignment to company development
Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self –measure
Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities
Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable practice management and operations process for the company
Competencies
Previous experience working with Azure Data Factory required
Comfortable working within a production environment required
Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully
Good communication skills, both written and verbal
Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data
Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
Action orientated and takes initiative
Computer literacy: Data Management, MS Office (advanced Excel), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL, Azure Data Factory
Out the box thinking required, solution driven, deadline oriented
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Azure
- data management
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary and provident fund