Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Is this you?
Are you a pioneering Data Engineer with a flair for innovation and a passion for data quality? Our client is looking for a self-starter, someone who can independently navigate complex data landscapes and drive excellence in data integration and warehousing.
What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)
You’ll be the linchpin in enabling the data lifecycle within our Enterprise Data Solutions, integrating data from trusted sources to target databases and ensuring top-notch data quality for BI and analytics. Provide critical, quality data to stakeholders, powering informed decision-making across the board.
Desired Skills:
- Ab Initio
- Unix
- SQL
- Azure
- DB2
- MS SQL
- Netezza
- Data Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
You’ll be joining one of South Africa’s premier financial institutions, recognised for its innovative banking solutions and commitment to excellence.