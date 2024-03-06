Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Is this you?

Are you a pioneering Data Engineer with a flair for innovation and a passion for data quality? Our client is looking for a self-starter, someone who can independently navigate complex data landscapes and drive excellence in data integration and warehousing.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be the linchpin in enabling the data lifecycle within our Enterprise Data Solutions, integrating data from trusted sources to target databases and ensuring top-notch data quality for BI and analytics. Provide critical, quality data to stakeholders, powering informed decision-making across the board.

Desired Skills:

Ab Initio

Unix

SQL

Azure

DB2

MS SQL

Netezza

Data Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

You’ll be joining one of South Africa’s premier financial institutions, recognised for its innovative banking solutions and commitment to excellence.

Learn more/Apply for this position