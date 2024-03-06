Data Visualization Analyst – Remote Remote

DATA VISUALISATION ANALYST

Our client, an international Company has a 12 month contract position for a Data Visualiation Analyst. Hours will be irregular and this is not your typical 8-5 position and will be home based.

Bachelor’s degree or at least 3 years proven experience in Computer Science, Statistics, Data

Science, Information Design, or a related field.

Certifications:

Any relevant certifications in data visualization tools or techniques.

Data Visualization Development

Collaborative Approach

Dashboard Creation

Data Quality Tools

Data Analysis

Training and Support:

Data Governance

Data Visualisation Backlog

Documentation

Visualization Best Practices

Self-Awareness

Systems Thinking

Listening

In addition:

Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Power BI, D3.js, Salesforce Reports and

Dashboards, as well as awareness of surrounding technologies such as Apex and Lightning

components.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work with complex datasets.

Understanding of UX/UI design concepts to enhance user experience in data dashboards.

Strong knowledge of languages like T-SQL, DAX, Javascript, Java, Python and R for data

visualisation, manipulation, and analysis.

Strong knowledge of data visualization best practices and principles of information design.

Solid statistical understanding to effectively interpret data, identify patterns, and create

meaningful visualizations that communicate insights accurately.

Preferred

Experience in machine learning, data mining, or predictive analytics.

Understanding of data structures, databases, and data warehousing concepts.

NGO/Non-Profit experience

Fluent spoken and written English. Other working languages of the confederation will be valued, in particular, French and/or Spanish

Flexibility to work non-standard hours will be required to engage with and support stakeholders across multiple time zones

particularly relating to the Azure platform.

Familiarity with agile development methodologies.

A FULL JOB SPEC WILL BE FORWARDED ON REQUEST.

Soft Skills:

Excellent communication skills and the ability to present technical concepts to non-technical

audiences effectively.

Creativity and an eye for design aesthetics to develop visually appealing visualizations.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work within deadlines.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.

Strong data storytelling and presentation skills.





