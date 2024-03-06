Data Visualization Analyst – Remote Remote

DATA VISUALISATION ANALYST
Our client, an international Company has a 12 month contract position for a Data Visualiation Analyst. Hours will be irregular and this is not your typical 8-5 position and will be home based.
Bachelor’s degree or at least 3 years proven experience in Computer Science, Statistics, Data
Science, Information Design, or a related field.
Certifications:
Any relevant certifications in data visualization tools or techniques.
Data Visualization Development
Collaborative Approach
Dashboard Creation
Data Quality Tools
Data Analysis
Training and Support:
Data Governance
Data Visualisation Backlog
Documentation
Visualization Best Practices
- Self-Awareness
- Systems Thinking
- Listening
In addition:
Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Power BI, D3.js, Salesforce Reports and
Dashboards, as well as awareness of surrounding technologies such as Apex and Lightning
components.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work with complex datasets.
Understanding of UX/UI design concepts to enhance user experience in data dashboards.
Strong knowledge of languages like T-SQL, DAX, Javascript, Java, Python and R for data
visualisation, manipulation, and analysis.
Strong knowledge of data visualization best practices and principles of information design.
Solid statistical understanding to effectively interpret data, identify patterns, and create
meaningful visualizations that communicate insights accurately.
Preferred
Experience in machine learning, data mining, or predictive analytics.
Understanding of data structures, databases, and data warehousing concepts.
NGO/Non-Profit experience
Fluent spoken and written English. Other working languages of the confederation will be valued, in particular, French and/or Spanish
Flexibility to work non-standard hours will be required to engage with and support stakeholders across multiple time zones
particularly relating to the Azure platform.
Familiarity with agile development methodologies.
A FULL JOB SPEC WILL BE FORWARDED ON REQUEST.
Soft Skills:
Excellent communication skills and the ability to present technical concepts to non-technical
audiences effectively.
Creativity and an eye for design aesthetics to develop visually appealing visualizations.
Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work within deadlines.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
Strong data storytelling and presentation skills.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- D3.js
- Salesforce Reports & Dashboards
- Apex and Lightning components.
- UX/UI design concepts
- T-SQL
- DAX
- Javascript
- Java
- Python and R
- Agile methodology
- Azure platform.