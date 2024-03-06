Duxbury launches next-gen solar-powered switches

Duxbury Networking has introduced its range of Solar Unmanaged switches designed for both commercial and industrial use, and targeting applications in businesses and home offices.

The solar-powered switches, the DUX106SPS5A and DUX106SPS15A models, are ideal for any environment requiring reliable Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, such as IP phones, cameras, and access points.

Both models feature:

* 5 Gigabit ethernet ports: Ensures high-speed connectivity for devices.

* 1 SFP port: Offers fibre connectivity for longer distance links.

* Solar power capability: Designed for use with solar power, providing flexibility in deployment without relying on traditional power sources.

* Power-over-Ethernet (PoE): Supplies power to connected devices like IP cameras and access points through Ethernet cables, reducing the need for additional power sources.

* Compact and durable design: Suitable for various environments, including outdoor installations.

* Plug and play: Easy setup without the need for software installation or configuration.

The main differentiators between the two models lie in their solar panel input capacity as well as their battery support.

* DUX106SPS5A: Can connect to a solar panel with a maximum power input of 400W. The model is compatible with 12V or 24V lead-acid or lithium batteries with a maximum capacity of up to 50AH, suitable for smaller installations or where less backup power is required.

* DUX106SPS15A: Supports a larger solar panel with a maximum power input of 800W, providing greater flexibility and capacity for powering connected devices. It supports larger battery capacities of up to 500AH, offering extended backup power for more critical applications or longer duration without sunlight.

Both models share several advanced features such as AI Extend, AI VLAN, AI QoS, and PoE Watchdog, along with integrated charging and battery protection functions.