Front End Developer

As a Front-End Developer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing user interfaces for web applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and design innovative solutions. You will also play a key role in optimizing applications for performance and scalability.

If you are a passionate and creative Front-End Developer with expertise in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, we would love to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement user interfaces

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and design effective solutions

Optimize applications for performance and scalability

Ensure high-quality and responsive user experiences

Stay up-to-date with the latest front-end development trends and technologies

Requirements:

4 years demonstrable experience (can be work, can be passion) in web front-end development

Hands on experience creating semantically correct HTML5 markup

Extensive experience with CSS, SASS or LESS

Experience with Modern JavaScript (ECMA 6…). Typescript cannot hurt.

Integral knowledge of methods to accurately develop responsive UIs from designs (Figma, InVision, Adobe XD, …).

Have knowledge of popular front-end frameworks but not be reliant on such.

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

