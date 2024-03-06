Full Stack Developer Wanted (React, Vue, Flutter, Laravel) (Remote)

A ridiculously cool web and software development company specialising in developing strategies, as well as conceptualising, implementing and maintaining online campaigns, is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their remote team. They are a team of designers, developers, and product managers who are passionate about building quality web-based software. Their environment is collaborative and relaxed, and as a result, they build products that are well-considered and well-architected. “Full Stack Developer” can mean many things. It refers to a person who can build entire web applications and work with a team to accomplish all the goals of a project. The ideal candidate should have 5+ years of experience and a broad skill set with languages such as PHP, Node, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Dart, MySQL, and TypeScript. Deep knowledge of modern libraries and frameworks, like Flutter, Laravel, Scss, Vue, and Node is also essential.

Below are two types of applications they build frequently: a modern frontend application and a modern backend API. They have listed example technologies used for each part of the stack.

The more apps you’ve built using the technologies below, the better fit you are for this company. Thet don’t expect applicants to have experience with every technology below. Many of their current full-stack Developers have learned skills from this list on the job.

Modern JavaScript Web App Frameworks: React/Vue, Express Languages: JavaScript, ES6, Scss, Less, PHP Linting and style: Babel, Webpack and JSHint Styling: Scss, Flexbox, PostCSS, JSS Best Practices: Modern bundling techniques, performance, security Graphics: SVG, D3.js

Modern Web Platform Languages: Laravel (Blade + Livewire), ScSS, Tailwind and PostgreSQL API: REST API Frameworks: Laravel, Blade, Livewire Integrations: Payment Gateway, Google Location API, Odoo CRM Containerization: Docker Data Storage: MySQL Cloud Providers: AWS, Google Cloud Platform

Mobile Application Languages: Dart / Flutter API: REST API Frameworks: Flutter Material Data Storage: SQLite Cloud Providers: Firebase, AW



5+ years of experience

A broad experience with languages such as PHP, Node, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Dart, MySQL and TypeScript.

Deep knowledge of modern libraries and frameworks, like Flutter, Laravel, Scss, Vue, and Node.

An understanding of back-end technologies like Apache, Node, MySQL, SSH, Mod Security and similar software

An understanding of software development principles and software architecture

A modest understanding of DevOps, with the ability to work with cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Ubuntu, Docker and BitBucket Pipelines

Passionate about technology and a desire to learn.

Identify technical debt and risks in a project.

Help make product choices by giving clear technical and level-of-effort assessments

Produce a high volume of output when necessary; be heads-down and results focused.

Work as part of a team and collaborate with your peers on a codebase using tools like BitBucket, Asana, Slack and GSuite.

