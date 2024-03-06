Our client is currently recruiting for a Fullstack Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual in the banking industry and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract vacancy.
Johannesburg, Rosebank based
Hybrid
Job Purpose:
As a Fullstack Developer, you’ll be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining both the front-end and back-end aspects of web applications. You’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical solutions. Your role will involve writing clean, efficient code using programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, or Java for backend development, and HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks like React or Angular for frontend development. You’ll work with databases, APIs, and third-party integrations to ensure seamless functionality and user experience. Additionally, you’ll be involved in debugging, testing, and optimizing applications for performance and scalability. Staying updated on industry trends and emerging technologies will be crucial for keeping our products innovative and competitive.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in full stack development
- Banking industry experience is advantageous
- Proficiency in Java programming language
- Experience with Openshift and Docker for containerization and deployment
- Familiarity with Jhipster for generating full stack applications
- Strong understanding and utilization of Git and GitHub for version control
- Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration and deployment
- Proficiency in TypeScript, HTML, and CSS for frontend development
- Experience with Angular framework for building dynamic web applications
- Expertise in Node.js for backend development
- Familiarity with project management tools like Jira and Confluence
- Experience working in Agile Delivery methodology
- Proficiency in working with Postgres database
- Familiarity with build tools such as Maven and Nexus
- Expertise in Spring Framework including Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security, etc.
- Experience in developing and consuming RESTful and SOAP services
- Linux/Unix experience for server-side operations
- Knowledge of Java Application Servers like Payara, Glassfish, JBoss, etc.
- Designing and implementing both front-end and back-end components of web applications
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical solutions
- Writing clean, efficient code using a variety of programming languages and frameworks
- Developing and maintaining databases, APIs, and third-party integrations to ensure seamless functionality
- Debugging, testing, and optimizing applications for performance and scalability
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management