Fullstack Developer

Our client is currently recruiting for a Fullstack Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual in the banking industry and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract vacancy.

Johannesburg, Rosebank based

Hybrid

Job Purpose:

As a Fullstack Developer, you’ll be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining both the front-end and back-end aspects of web applications. You’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical solutions. Your role will involve writing clean, efficient code using programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, or Java for backend development, and HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks like React or Angular for frontend development. You’ll work with databases, APIs, and third-party integrations to ensure seamless functionality and user experience. Additionally, you’ll be involved in debugging, testing, and optimizing applications for performance and scalability. Staying updated on industry trends and emerging technologies will be crucial for keeping our products innovative and competitive.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in full stack development

Banking industry experience is advantageous

Proficiency in Java programming language

Experience with Openshift and Docker for containerization and deployment

Familiarity with Jhipster for generating full stack applications

Strong understanding and utilization of Git and GitHub for version control

Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration and deployment

Proficiency in TypeScript, HTML, and CSS for frontend development

Experience with Angular framework for building dynamic web applications

Expertise in Node.js for backend development

Familiarity with project management tools like Jira and Confluence

Experience working in Agile Delivery methodology

Proficiency in working with Postgres database

Familiarity with build tools such as Maven and Nexus

Expertise in Spring Framework including Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security, etc.

Experience in developing and consuming RESTful and SOAP services

Linux/Unix experience for server-side operations

Knowledge of Java Application Servers like Payara, Glassfish, JBoss, etc.

Designing and implementing both front-end and back-end components of web applications

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical solutions

Writing clean, efficient code using a variety of programming languages and frameworks

Developing and maintaining databases, APIs, and third-party integrations to ensure seamless functionality

Debugging, testing, and optimizing applications for performance and scalability

Staying updated on industry

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

