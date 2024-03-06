Intermediate Data Scientist & Machine Learning Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Duties & Responsibilities
- Analyze raw data: assess quality, cleansing, structuring for model training and evaluation.
- Apply the scientific method to data and problems to establish, test and refine hypotheses.
- Designing, training, and evaluating models and model pipelines for specific business problems.
- Ongoing re-evaluation of in-flight models to determine changes in accuracy over time.
- Iteration on existing models and investigation into alternatives to current approaches.
- Active research and evaluation of new models and approaches in the space.
- Visualize and present scientific results effectively for the internal management and technical teams.
- Collaborate with the engineering team to optimize models and bring models to production.
- Generate actionable insights for business improvements (and develop measures to track business improvement).
- Ongoing client interaction to understand their challenges and create solutions.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in quantitative field (Operations Research, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, etc.)
- At least 1 year experience working with programming (R and/or Python and/or Julia)
- At least 1 year experience working in the computer vision space.
- Deep understanding of optimisation, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.
- Fluency in a programming language (e.g. Python,Julia, R,…)
- Extensive experience with computer vision including image classification, image-to-text models, VQA, and image embeddings.
- Experience using source control and continuous integration with Git (e.g. Gitlab/Github)
- Preferably some exposure to Linux. Docker / Kubernetes knowledge is an advantage but not required.
- Some experience with production inference solutions e.g. sagemaker would be a plus.
- A firm understanding of and experience with the scientific method
- Experience and excellence in data driven storytelling
Desired Skills:
- Machine Learning
- Data Scientist
- Python
- Julia
- R
- Gitlab
- Github
- VQA
- Linux
About The Employer:
Join a stable software engineering comapany and utilise your data/machine learning skills.