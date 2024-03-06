Intermediate Data Scientist & Machine Learning Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Analyze raw data: assess quality, cleansing, structuring for model training and evaluation.
  • Apply the scientific method to data and problems to establish, test and refine hypotheses.
  • Designing, training, and evaluating models and model pipelines for specific business problems.
  • Ongoing re-evaluation of in-flight models to determine changes in accuracy over time.
  • Iteration on existing models and investigation into alternatives to current approaches.
  • Active research and evaluation of new models and approaches in the space.
  • Visualize and present scientific results effectively for the internal management and technical teams.
  • Collaborate with the engineering team to optimize models and bring models to production.
  • Generate actionable insights for business improvements (and develop measures to track business improvement).
  • Ongoing client interaction to understand their challenges and create solutions.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in quantitative field (Operations Research, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, etc.)
  • At least 1 year experience working with programming (R and/or Python and/or Julia)
  • At least 1 year experience working in the computer vision space.
  • Deep understanding of optimisation, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.
  • Fluency in a programming language (e.g. Python,Julia, R,…)
  • Extensive experience with computer vision including image classification, image-to-text models, VQA, and image embeddings.
  • Experience using source control and continuous integration with Git (e.g. Gitlab/Github)
  • Preferably some exposure to Linux. Docker / Kubernetes knowledge is an advantage but not required.
  • Some experience with production inference solutions e.g. sagemaker would be a plus.
  • A firm understanding of and experience with the scientific method
  • Experience and excellence in data driven storytelling

Desired Skills:

  • Machine Learning
  • Data Scientist
  • Python
  • Julia
  • R
  • Gitlab
  • Github
  • VQA
  • Linux

About The Employer:

Join a stable software engineering comapany and utilise your data/machine learning skills.

