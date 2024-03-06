Java Developer Senior – Gauteng Randburg

Remote position

Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join our Technical Consulting team.

Projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries,including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.

Main Responsibilities will include:

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Technical architectural design

Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture

Maintain and manage existing source code

Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements

Review and improvise code

Run tests and fix bugs

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities

Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects

Design and develop data analysis solutions

Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements

Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines

Qualifications and Experience required

You have completed a relevant 3/4-year technical diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred), or relevant work experience.

You have a strong theoretical programming grounding.

You have 5 years or more hands-on development experience, preferably in the fin-tech industry.

You have working knowledge of Spring Boot, Java 7/8, JPA/Hibernate, Object-Oriented

Programming, GIT, Jenkins/CICD (not essential)

Desired Skills:

Java

hibernate

OO programming

jenkins

Spring Security

Java Development

Java technology

Learn more/Apply for this position