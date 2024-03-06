Java Developer Senior – Gauteng Randburg

Remote position
Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join our Technical Consulting team.
Projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries,including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.
Main Responsibilities will include:
- Technical architectural design
- Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture
- Maintain and manage existing source code
- Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements
- Review and improvise code
- Run tests and fix bugs
- Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities
- Develop technical solutions to complex business problems
- Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects
- Design and develop data analysis solutions
- Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements
- Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines
Qualifications and Experience required
- You have completed a relevant 3/4-year technical diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred), or relevant work experience.
- You have a strong theoretical programming grounding.
- You have 5 years or more hands-on development experience, preferably in the fin-tech industry.
- You have working knowledge of Spring Boot, Java 7/8, JPA/Hibernate, Object-Oriented
Programming, GIT, Jenkins/CICD (not essential)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- hibernate
- OO programming
- jenkins
- Spring Security
- Java Development
- Java technology