Junior BI Developer – Remote Remote

Our client is seeking a talented Junior Business Intelligence Developer who will be responsible for transforming raw data into visually appealing and informative dashboards using Qlik software. This position is ideal for individuals passionate about data visualization, analytics, and eager to contribute to the success of a dynamic organization.

Responsibilities:

Delivery of BI Components (Reports Dashboard Data etc.)

Accurate Components

Acceptable user friendliness

Data quality

On Time delivery

Application Administration

BI JIRA Ticket Management

Document all report requirements

Error and Exception checking

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, or a related tertiary qualification

Minimum 2 years as a BI Developer/BI Analyst

Proven experience with delivering complex BI projects

Proven experience with delivering data migration projects

Previous programming experience

SQL certification

Qlik certification

Payment’s industry experience

Advantageous:

SQL, Knowledge of SSRS and SSIS

Programming concepts

Data modelling

Data warehouse concepts

Skills on using Qlik

Windows operating systems (including server)

Salesforce CRM

ERP systems

Microsoft Office Suite

