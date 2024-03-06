Junior BI Developer – Remote Remote

Our client is seeking a talented Junior Business Intelligence Developer who will be responsible for transforming raw data into visually appealing and informative dashboards using Qlik software. This position is ideal for individuals passionate about data visualization, analytics, and eager to contribute to the success of a dynamic organization.
Responsibilities:
Delivery of BI Components (Reports Dashboard Data etc.)
- Accurate Components
- Acceptable user friendliness
- Data quality
- On Time delivery
- Application Administration
BI JIRA Ticket Management
- Document all report requirements
- Error and Exception checking
Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, or a related tertiary qualification
- Minimum 2 years as a BI Developer/BI Analyst
- Proven experience with delivering complex BI projects
- Proven experience with delivering data migration projects
- Previous programming experience
- SQL certification
- Qlik certification
- Payment’s industry experience
- Advantageous:
- SQL, Knowledge of SSRS and SSIS
- Programming concepts
- Data modelling
- Data warehouse concepts
- Skills on using Qlik
- Windows operating systems (including server)
- Salesforce CRM
- ERP systems
- Microsoft Office Suite
Desired Skills:
- BI Developer
- BI Analyst
- SQL
- Qlik
- SSRS
- SSIS