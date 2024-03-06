Junior IT Administrator

Minimum Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant IT Qualifications: A+; N+; Security+; MCSA MCSE Experience knowledge
- Basic Networking experience on domain networks
- Experience in Pastel accounting/ Payroll; Vanilla Payroll; CaseWare Working papers software (Highly advantageous)
- Valid driver’s license (Highly advantageous)
- Own transport (Highly advantageous)
Main Duties:
- Support on Enterprise Antivirus and Malware software
- Support on Operating systems: Windows 7 SP1; Windows 8 & 8.1; Windows 10; Windows 11
- Support on Server Operating systems: Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];
- Assisting staff and clients with general day to day IT issues
- New Hardware and software deployment onto domain environment
- Hardware and software troubleshooting
Desired Skills:
- CaseWare
- IT Security
- Networking
- Pastel Payroll
- Troubleshooting
- Windows Servers