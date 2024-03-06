Junior IT Administrator – Eastern Cape East London

Mar 6, 2024

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant IT Qualifications: A+; N+; Security+; MCSA MCSE Experience knowledge
  • Basic Networking experience on domain networks
  • Experience in Pastel accounting/ Payroll; Vanilla Payroll; CaseWare Working papers software (Highly advantageous)
  • Valid driver’s license (Highly advantageous)
  • Own transport (Highly advantageous)

Main Duties:

  • Support on Enterprise Antivirus and Malware software
  • Support on Operating systems: Windows 7 SP1; Windows 8 & 8.1; Windows 10; Windows 11
  • Support on Server Operating systems: Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];
  • Assisting staff and clients with general day to day IT issues
  • New Hardware and software deployment onto domain environment
  • Hardware and software troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

  • CaseWare
  • IT Security
  • Networking
  • Pastel Payroll
  • Troubleshooting
  • Windows Servers

