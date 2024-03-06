Junior Software Engineer

Mar 6, 2024

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Develop and maintain quality software and web applications
  • Analyse and maintain existing software applications
  • Design highly scalable, testable code
  • Discover and fix programming bugs

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
  • Development experience with programming languages (e.g. R, Python, Javascript)
  • Database skills
  • Proven track record in the design and implementation of systems – particularly project management.
  • Project discipline.
  • Ability to work on multiple tasks simultaneously.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineering
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • R

About The Employer:

Join a stable software engineering company and utilise your software engineering skills.

