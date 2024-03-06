Junior Software Engineer

Duties & Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain quality software and web applications
- Analyse and maintain existing software applications
- Design highly scalable, testable code
- Discover and fix programming bugs
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
- Development experience with programming languages (e.g. R, Python, Javascript)
- Database skills
- Proven track record in the design and implementation of systems – particularly project management.
- Project discipline.
- Ability to work on multiple tasks simultaneously.
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineering
- Python
- Javascript
- R
About The Employer:
Join a stable software engineering company and utilise your software engineering skills.