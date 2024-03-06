Lead .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

At iOCO, we are excited to announce an opportunity for a Lead .Net Developer to join our dynamic team. In this role, the selected individual will spearhead operations within the space, taking charge of existing applications, bug fixes, and maintenance. Beyond routine tasks, we seek a candidate with the ingenuity to identify and implement solutions that prevent recurring issues, ensuring seamless functionality and performance. If you’re passionate about innovation and possess a keen eye for problem-solving, we welcome you to apply and be a vital part of our forward-thinking team at iOCO.

What you will do:

Provide leadership and guidance to the development team, including mentoring and coaching.

Stay updated with industry trends and recommend best practices and tools.

Collaborate across teams to ensure project milestones are met.

Prioritize tasks and assign team members with Service Desk and project managers.

Interpret project documentation and validate task prioritization.

Act as a technical expert on system incidents and service requests.

Communicate progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.

Ensure adherence to coding standards and quality assurance processes.

Chair code reviews and oversee peer review processes.

Facilitate production deployments and document implementation steps.

Assist with onboarding new team members and lead daily stand-ups.

Collaborate with other Technical Lead Developers for project coverage.

Administer Team Foundation Server and manage source code.

Define review steps throughout the software development lifecycle.

Lead approved initiatives within the team.

Delegate work to meet objectives and collaborate to fix technical problems.

Drive efficiency, optimization, innovation, and people development.

Engage with software architects to ensure compliance with architectural guidelines.

Ensure day-to-day activities improve product and system performance.

Ensure techniques, technologies, tools, and processes align with best practices.

Provide Level 2 support on system incidents and queries.

Take ownership of application issues and collaborate for resolution.

Prioritize incidents based on business impact.

Configure and maintain in-house schedules and scripting.

Ensure application solutions meet business needs and comply with governance.

Contribute to system patching and provide input on technology usage.

Maintain system components, deploy features, and automate processes.

8+ years’ experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)

8+ years’ experience with .NET (C#)

8+ years’ experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)

Experience with Application Operational Support

Experience with Azure Devops advantageous.

Experience with Source Code analysis tools advantageous.

Experience with SSIS advantageous.

Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous.

Experience in SSRS advantageous.

Experience in ActiveBatch advantageous.

Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous.

Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial.

Exposure to System Architecture Technical Design

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

