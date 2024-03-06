Liquid C2 partners with Google Cloud, Anthropic

Liquid C2 has announced collaborations with global technology leader Google Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic to deliver advanced cloud, cyber security solutions, and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to African businesses.

Customers of Liquid C2 can expect heightened security measures, access to advanced cloud technologies, and a commitment to securing their digital assets.

Liquid C2 is set to be one of Google Cloud’s largest Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) in Africa, allowing it to bring the capabilities of both Google Cloud and Anthropic’s AI models to its customers via Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform1.

As a strategic partner of Google Cloud’s innovative solutions in Africa, Liquid C2 will also deliver Google Workspace to customers across the continent.

In a separate but related development, Liquid C2 is also working directly with Anthropic to develop AI solutions for large enterprises that want to use it to improve productivity and revenue growth. Anthropic has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, and Claude – Anthropic’s family of foundational AI models that excel at thoughtful dialogue, content creation, complex reasoning, creativity, and coding – is available in Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, comments: “Businesses are increasingly turning to generative AI to drive operational efficiencies, improve the customer experience, and empower their employees like never before.

“Building on Google’s commitment to investing $1-billion to boost Africa’s digital transformation, our collaborations with market leaders like Liquid C2 and Anthropic will help bring gen AI, security, and other cloud technologies to businesses across the continent.

“This partnership has the opportunity to transform how African businesses serve and engage their customers as we provide them a foundation for innovation.”

Daniela Amodei, president of Anthropic, says: “We’re excited to partner with Liquid C2 and Google Cloud, bringing frontier AI to businesses across Africa. Combining Anthropic’s safe, steerable AI with Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure means this partnership has huge potential to enable African companies to grow.”