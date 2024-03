Mustek reports lower earnings

Mustek has reported that basic earnings per share for the six months ended 31 December 2023 are 91.02 cents, down 58,5% from the corresponding period a year ago.

The group’s gross profit percentage decreased to 13,4% fro 14,1% in December 2022.

Revenue, at R4,27-billion, was down 13%; operating profit was R180,6-million, down 25,3%.

Net asset value per share was 2 725.09 cents, up 5,5%; and headline earnings per share was 91.34 cents, down 58,81%.