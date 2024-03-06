.NET Application Developer at Accenture

To efficiently code, debug and unit test moderate to complex programs. This includes new development and or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain system. Compile designs for moderate to complex programs. To investigate user requests in order to determine and correct root cause of incidents. Assist business system analyst with definition and analysis of enhancements and new developments. Work with users to define program and system requirements as required. Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle. Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials.

Qualifications

Three years relevant industry related tertiary qualification Minimum 8 years working experience in Microsoft .NET framework Must be a South African Citizen

Locations

Midrand, Potsdam

