Project Engineer / PLC Programmer – Remote Remote

Our client offers a dynamic and collaborative work environment. As a Project Engineer, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects in the Food and Beverage industry, honing your skills and expanding your professional horizons.

As a Project Engineer, you will immerse yourself in Electrical Design and PLC Programming, within the Food and Beverage industry. You’ll have the chance to contribute to the design, manufacture, and supply processes, making a tangible impact within the team.

Requirements:

BTech/National Diploma in Electrical, Electronic, or Mechatronics Engineering.

Possess a minimum of 3 years’ industrial project experience in automation, with a preference for those experienced in FMCG.

Proficiency in Mitsubishi and Siemens TIA Portal Programming is essential.

Experience in Omron/Allen Bradley PLC Programming is highly advantageous.

Knowledge of VSDs from manufacturers such as Mitsubishi, Danfoss, Omron, ABB, and Siemens is required.

Ability to create Electrical diagrams using AutoCAD and Eplan.

Capable of writing programs from Functional Design Specification and participating in design processes.

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of projects from design to on-site commissioning, ensuring smooth execution throughout.

Design HMI and SCADA systems and integrate Profibus networks.

Develop and implement automation software, driving efficiency and innovation.

Travel to project sites for overseeing and commissioning, ensuring project success.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further consideration.

Desired Skills:

Control Systems

Industrial automation

PLC programming

Eplan

Autocad

electrical design

VSD

Learn more/Apply for this position