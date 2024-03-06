Project Managers (Public Procurement) X2

Exciting Opportunity for Project Managers in Renewable Energy Procurement!
Our client, a leader in renewable energy solutions procurement, is seeking two Project Managers to join their team. These contract positions offer employment until March 31, 2028.
Key Responsibilities:
- Reporting to the Programme Manager, the Project Managers will oversee various projects, contributing to their successful execution.
- Candidates will manage multiple large projects concurrently, navigating different stages such as construction, marketing, and procurement.
- While renewable energy experience is advantageous, it’s not mandatory. Candidates must demonstrate resilience, strong people management skills, and a willingness to learn and adapt to diverse project requirements.
- Flexibility is crucial, as successful candidates will need to cover various responsibilities beyond their assigned tasks and be prepared for flexible working hours.
About the Organization: Our client specializes in procuring renewable energy solutions, including battery energy storage. They engage in various project-related activities such as contract management, procurement, and administrative tasks.
If you have a background in Engineering, Construction, Energy, Water, or Procurement and are ready to make an impact in the renewable energy sector, apply now!
Minimum Education Requirements: Degree (NQF Level 7) or higher
Must have at least 10 years direct experience in managing successful projects
Desired Skills:
- Drafting Contracts
- Procurement
- Project Management
- Project Planning
About The Employer:
Renewable Energy