Project Managers (Public Procurement) X2

Exciting Opportunity for Project Managers in Renewable Energy Procurement!

Our client, a leader in renewable energy solutions procurement, is seeking two Project Managers to join their team. These contract positions offer employment until March 31, 2028.

Key Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Programme Manager, the Project Managers will oversee various projects, contributing to their successful execution.

Candidates will manage multiple large projects concurrently, navigating different stages such as construction, marketing, and procurement.

While renewable energy experience is advantageous, it’s not mandatory. Candidates must demonstrate resilience, strong people management skills, and a willingness to learn and adapt to diverse project requirements.

Flexibility is crucial, as successful candidates will need to cover various responsibilities beyond their assigned tasks and be prepared for flexible working hours.

About the Organization: Our client specializes in procuring renewable energy solutions, including battery energy storage. They engage in various project-related activities such as contract management, procurement, and administrative tasks.

If you have a background in Engineering, Construction, Energy, Water, or Procurement and are ready to make an impact in the renewable energy sector, apply now!

Minimum Education Requirements: Degree (NQF Level 7) or higher

Must have at least 10 years direct experience in managing successful projects

Desired Skills:

Drafting Contracts

Procurement

Project Management

Project Planning

About The Employer:

Renewable Energy

Learn more/Apply for this position