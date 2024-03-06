Senior Data Engineers – Remote Remote

Mar 6, 2024

Senior Data Engineers
Role:
The Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to integrate data between the source system (golden/trusted) and the target database (LOB), hence providing good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whoever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Interpret requirements provided by the business and develop accurate and sustainable solutions from the planning stage through to the productionised solution.
  • Analyse, interpret and display data sets to ensure data-driven solutions that address challenges and business needs within Organisations.
  • Ensure solutions adhere to standards and best practices and participate in solution reviews to ensure all solutions fit within standards.
  • Operate within project environments and participate in CII continuous improvement efforts.
  • Design and develop data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to support data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.
  • Work with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize data initiatives, and drive solutions that enable data-driven decision-making.
  • Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.
  • Design and implement data quality and data validation processes to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data.
  • Develop and maintain documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow.
Qualifications:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or Equivalent Qualification.

Experience required:

  • 5 Years of Data Engineering experience.
  • Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.
  • Ab Initio development experience (on-prem and cloud) is essential.
  • Exposure to UNIX and SQL (DB2, MS SQL and Netezza) and Oracle.
  • Exposure to Azure Cloud.
  • An agile working approach is essential.
  • Should be a self-starter who can work under minimal supervision.
  • Able to work independently.

Skills Summary:

  • Big Data Solutions
  • Business Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Analytics
  • Data Basics
  • Data Lake
  • Data Modeling
  • Data Structures
  • Unstructured Data

Desired Skills:

  • Ab Initio
  • Agile
  • Azure Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position