Senior Data Engineers

Role:

The Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to integrate data between the source system (golden/trusted) and the target database (LOB), hence providing good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whoever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Interpret requirements provided by the business and develop accurate and sustainable solutions from the planning stage through to the productionised solution.

Analyse, interpret and display data sets to ensure data-driven solutions that address challenges and business needs within Organisations.

Ensure solutions adhere to standards and best practices and participate in solution reviews to ensure all solutions fit within standards.

Operate within project environments and participate in CII continuous improvement efforts.

Design and develop data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to support data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.

Work with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize data initiatives, and drive solutions that enable data-driven decision-making.

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.

Design and implement data quality and data validation processes to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data.

Develop and maintain documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or Equivalent Qualification.

Experience required:

5 Years of Data Engineering experience.

Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.

Ab Initio development experience (on-prem and cloud) is essential.

Exposure to UNIX and SQL (DB2, MS SQL and Netezza) and Oracle.

Exposure to Azure Cloud.

An agile working approach is essential.

Should be a self-starter who can work under minimal supervision.

Able to work independently.

Skills Summary:

Big Data Solutions

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Data Analytics

Data Basics

Data Lake

Data Modeling

Data Structures

Unstructured Data

Desired Skills:

Ab Initio

Agile

Azure Cloud

