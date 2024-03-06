Senior Database Administrator (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A renowned pioneer in state-of-the-art Cloud Technology is actively searching for a skilled Senior Database Administrator to become part of their innovative team leveraging modern technologies. Proficiency in Cloud platforms is essential. This team is driven and proficient, tackling a broad spectrum of technical challenges within a complex cloud-based SaaS system built on vast amounts of big data. Candidates must possess a minimum of 3 years of experience as a DBA specializing in either Oracle or MS SQL Server, along with at least 1 year of hands-on experience in cloud technology, preferably AWS.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have 3+ years’ experience as a DBA on Oracle or MS SQL Server.

Must have at least 1 year of experience working with cloud technology, ideally AWS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong bias for action, and getting things done well.

Attention to detail.

Service Culture

COMMENTS:

