Senior Database and Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 6, 2024

Senior Database and Applications Developer
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.
  • Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.
  • Trouble shooting and problem solving on the Company applications and databases as and when required.
  • Administering and enforcing systems development standards.
  • Analyzing and monitoring of operations with respect to the application and database.
  • Applying upgrades, fixing and migrating to new versions of the system and database.
  • Creating and implementing database maintenance plans for regular integrity checks.
  • Deploying new developments or charges to live environment.
  • Responsible for user account management of all the Company Application systems.
  • Developing application system integrations as far as possible.
  • Developing and understanding the complete testing lifecycle, including developing test cases and test plans.
  • Performing Software and database design.
  • Implementing of systems through following frameworks such as SDLC, JAD, RAD
  • Document all aspects of the application systems.
  • Ensure a comprehensive change management process is implemented.
  • Work from written specifications and pre-establish guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintain documentation of process flow.
  • Compile security assessment and produce security logs for review on all Company application systems.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information
  • Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Desired Skills:

  • • Software testing
  • • Database performance management
  • • Web services
  • Windows Services

Learn more/Apply for this position