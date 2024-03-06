Senior Manager: Enterprise Architecture, DevOps & BI – Gauteng Pretoria

About the role: Oversee the overall Enterprise Architecture, manage and coordinate various DevOps teams, and manage the design and implementation of bespoke mainframe/ERP systems, digital channels, other software development, including the Client Enterprise Data Warehouse.

Essential functions of the job:

Active involvement and participation in all major IT-related projects in order to enable business strategy and ensure best possible solutions.

Manage change to ensure cost effective solutions delivered on time.

Manage client relationships to ensure alignment between the development team and relevant business units.

Manage and take responsibility of all activities including technical guidance, regarding the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Client Systems.

Ensure the integrity, credibility and accuracy of all data contained within the Data Warehouse as well as all information/cubes/dashboards distributed by the BI department.

In conjunction with the Head of IT and other senior managers in IT, develop plans aligned with the strategy and implement the objectives of the system needs of the organisation.

Responsible for building applications to meet business requirements and oversees a team of technical specialists, system analysts and developers.

Implement mechanisms to monitor, manage, and provide progress feedback on all software development activities, aligned with IT Framework.

Mentor the development team in best practices, design patterns, and software development techniques

Manages contracted resources that estimate and carry out the development, testing, documentation and delivery of applications.

Responsible for designing and developing new products or major enhancements to existing products that incorporate software in the overall functionality of electronic products and services.

Lead a large development team in the design of highly complex software systems.

Acts as highest level technical expert addressing problems on systems integration, compatibility and multiple platforms.

Responsible for project completion. Undertakes feasibility analysis for potential future projects and reports to management.

Responsible for system design, technical specifications and advanced programming by applying Mainframe, Desktop and Embedded Technologies

Active involvement and participation in other IT projects in order to ensure the best possible business solutions.

Ensure the availability of technical skills in order to meet the requirements of users and stakeholders.

Take ownership of operational activities through the following actions:

Ensure system availability and stability at all times, to enable business units to perform their duties;

Effective management of problems and risks; and

Constantly evaluate system-driven solutions and processes.

Implement, manage, and comply with the IT Governance Charter and IT Governance framework within Client.

Qualification and experience:

At least a three-year tertiary diploma or bachelor’s degree in Business or Computer Sciences or Engineering or IT

Fifteen years’ applicable IT experience, of which five years must be managerial level.

Skills and knowledge:

Must possess knowledge of the following:

Solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals and methodologies

Strong understanding of agile development cycle

Firm grasp of object oriented programming concepts and principles

An understanding of database systems

Knowledge of web services and standards

Ability to articulate and gain engagement for ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences

Ability to motivate in a team-oriented collaborative environment

Demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developers

Hands on experience in coding using multiple recognised industry standard languages

Experience in successfully designing and developing complex and sophisticated software systems deployed in various environments

Experience in setting up testing frameworks and procedures

Project management.

Risk management;

Complex systems process analysis, design and simulation methodologies;

Familiarity with best practice management and governance frameworks such as COBIT, ITIL, King V, ISO, TOGAF, applicable laws, acts, and

Must possess a valid K53 driving licence.

Must possess the following skills:

Good communication skills;

Customer centricity and focus;

Facilitating change and change management;

Negotiation and contract management;

Leadership qualities; and

Multitasking and project management skill

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

ITIL

KING V

ISO

COBIT

