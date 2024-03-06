Senior Manager: Enterprise Architecture, DevOps & BI – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 6, 2024

About the role: Oversee the overall Enterprise Architecture, manage and coordinate various DevOps teams, and manage the design and implementation of bespoke mainframe/ERP systems, digital channels, other software development, including the Client Enterprise Data Warehouse.

Essential functions of the job:

  • Active involvement and participation in all major IT-related projects in order to enable business strategy and ensure best possible solutions.
  • Manage change to ensure cost effective solutions delivered on time.
  • Manage client relationships to ensure alignment between the development team and relevant business units.
  • Manage and take responsibility of all activities including technical guidance, regarding the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Client Systems.
  • Ensure the integrity, credibility and accuracy of all data contained within the Data Warehouse as well as all information/cubes/dashboards distributed by the BI department.
  • In conjunction with the Head of IT and other senior managers in IT, develop plans aligned with the strategy and implement the objectives of the system needs of the organisation.
  • Responsible for building applications to meet business requirements and oversees a team of technical specialists, system analysts and developers.
  • Implement mechanisms to monitor, manage, and provide progress feedback on all software development activities, aligned with IT Framework.
  • Mentor the development team in best practices, design patterns, and software development techniques
  • Manages contracted resources that estimate and carry out the development, testing, documentation and delivery of applications.
  • Responsible for designing and developing new products or major enhancements to existing products that incorporate software in the overall functionality of electronic products and services.
  • Lead a large development team in the design of highly complex software systems.
  • Acts as highest level technical expert addressing problems on systems integration, compatibility and multiple platforms.
  • Responsible for project completion. Undertakes feasibility analysis for potential future projects and reports to management.
  • Responsible for system design, technical specifications and advanced programming by applying Mainframe, Desktop and Embedded Technologies
  • Active involvement and participation in other IT projects in order to ensure the best possible business solutions.
  • Ensure the availability of technical skills in order to meet the requirements of users and stakeholders.
  • Take ownership of operational activities through the following actions:
  • Ensure system availability and stability at all times, to enable business units to perform their duties;
  • Effective management of problems and risks; and
  • Constantly evaluate system-driven solutions and processes.
  • Implement, manage, and comply with the IT Governance Charter and IT Governance framework within Client.

Qualification and experience:

  • At least a three-year tertiary diploma or bachelor’s degree in Business or Computer Sciences or Engineering or IT
  • Fifteen years’ applicable IT experience, of which five years must be managerial level.

Skills and knowledge:

  • Must possess knowledge of the following:
  • Solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals and methodologies
  • Strong understanding of agile development cycle
  • Firm grasp of object oriented programming concepts and principles
  • An understanding of database systems
  • Knowledge of web services and standards
  • Ability to articulate and gain engagement for ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences
  • Ability to motivate in a team-oriented collaborative environment
  • Demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developers
  • Hands on experience in coding using multiple recognised industry standard languages
  • Experience in successfully designing and developing complex and sophisticated software systems deployed in various environments
  • Experience in setting up testing frameworks and procedures
  • Project management.
  • Risk management;
  • Complex systems process analysis, design and simulation methodologies;
  • Familiarity with best practice management and governance frameworks such as COBIT, ITIL, King V, ISO, TOGAF, applicable laws, acts, and
  • Must possess a valid K53 driving licence.
  • Must possess the following skills:
  • Good communication skills;
  • Customer centricity and focus;
  • Facilitating change and change management;
  • Negotiation and contract management;
  • Leadership qualities; and
  • Multitasking and project management skill

Desired Skills:

  • TOGAF
  • ITIL
  • KING V
  • ISO
  • COBIT

