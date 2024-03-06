Senior Software Engineer (C#.Net) – Western Cape Cape Town

THE coding expertise of a Senior Software Engineer (C#.Net) with at least 5+ years of hardcore coding experience, preferably from a software house – is sought by a global Software Tech company to join its team. You will work on incubating new products, researching innovative technologies, and accelerating development efforts across the product line while contributing to the architecture & design of cloud-based solutions and to the AI strategy and initiatives. The successful incumbent MUST possess a 3-year Degree/Diploma (NQF 7+) in Computer Science/Engineering or similar field from an accredited institution, have 5+ years’ solid industry experience in designing and building software applications using C# and .Net. Your other tech tools should include REST, SOAP, Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, Vue, React, Entity Framework Core & ASP.Net Core.

Work within a team, following Agile and Lean development methodologies.

Work alongside like-minded people, with a wealth of knowledge at all levels.

Work on incubating new products, researching innovative technologies, and accelerating development efforts across the product line.

Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of cloud-based solutions – back end, front end (web/mobile) and cloud infrastructure.

Contribute to the AI strategy and initiatives.

Build, monitor, and manage solutions.

Follow the best Software Engineering practices.

Grow your skillset and work towards being an experienced Full Stack Developer.

Apply your mind to being creative and innovative.

Contribute to design and source code reviews.

Mentor Junior and Intermediate Developers.

Minimum 3-year degree or diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or similar relevant field.

5+ Years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications using C# and .Net.

Exposure to working as part of an Agile Development team is required.

Developing web applications, server, and cloud-based technologies.

Working with Back-end technologies like REST and SOAP.

Experience with web development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Experience with TypeScript and JavaScript frameworks like Angular, Vue and React.

Experience in Entity Framework Core and ASP. Net Core.

Must be a South African citizen or hold a valid work permit.

Exposure to OAuth.

Exposure to containerization technologies.

Exposure to Micro Service and Micro Front-end architectures.

Experience in Microsoft Azure.

Experience in AI/ML technologies.

Willingness to learn and research modern technologies and be up to date with current practices.

Must be a team player and problem solver, with strong analytical and logical reasoning.

