Tech Wise Solutions secures direct distribution for Bitdefender Consumer Solutions Group

Tech Wise Solutions has entered into a direct distribution agreement with Bitdefender Consumer Solutions Group.

The partnership aims to enhance accessibility, product availability, and overall cybersecurity solutions for its valued resellers.

“We are pleased to partner with Tech Wise Solutions,” says Ciprian Istrate, senior vice-president of operations: Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. “As cybercrime continues to increase in both sophistication and frequency, this partnership helps further extend Bitdefender’s advanced cybersecurity capabilities to help keep user data, devices and networks secure.”

Key highlights of the announcement include increased availability for TechWise partner, and an expanded consumer product range that was previously unavailable in the region.

The product lineup includes:

* Bitdefender Anti-Virus for 1/2/3/5 Devices

* Bitdefender Internet Security for 1/2/3/5 Devices

* Bitdefender Total Security for 3/5 Devices

* Bitdefender Small Office Security for 5/10/20 Devices

* Bitdefender Family Pack for 15 Devices

* Bitdefender Anti-Virus for MAC for 1/3 Devices

* Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS & Android

* Bitdefender Premium VPN for 5/10 Devices

* Bitdefender Password Manager