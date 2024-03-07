Analyst (Short Term Insurance Claims)

Top employer is looking for you!

Your solid experience in data analytics and exposure to the short term insurance industry claims process could secure you this awesome role!

You will be responsible for analysing high volumes of claims data to determine legitimacy; trend analysis and reporting.

You will also be responsible for providing analysis for underwriting as well as provision of input into budgeting and forecasting.

To qualify for this role, you will need:

Strong analytical skills (high volumes of data)

Strong financial acumen

Experience in and/or knowledge of short term insurance claims process

Completed tertiary qualification in Finance or Analytics a massive advantage

Desired Skills:

Insurance analysis

About The Employer:

Top class employer in the insurance industry that proudly offers a wonderful company culture and long term prospects

Learn more/Apply for this position