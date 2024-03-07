CRM Developer

- 8+ Years SAP Experience.- Multiple SAP Record and Case Management implementations
- SAP PSRM CM System Configuration and Setup – Analysis and Solution implementation – Project Execution
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– 8+ Years SAP Experience.- SAP CM Certification- Multiple SAP CM implementations
– Ability to perform in Public Sector Records Management (PSRM) in compliance with National Archives Requirements and Guidelines – Knowledge of the Generic Case Framework in Public Sector Records Management – It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town