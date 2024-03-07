My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis
Responsibilities
- The Cybersecurity Engineer is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing a highly secure network solution that protects against potential cyber-attacks and hacking threats by maintaining the cybersecurity environment on prem and in the cloud.
- The candidate must display an excellent understanding of technology infrastructures using Firewalls, VPN, IDS/IPS, Web-Proxy, Cloud Security and Security Audits. Top candidates will be comfortable working with a variety of technologies, security problems, and troubleshooting of the network.
- Give input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and respective third-party integrations
- Implement, manage, monitor, and upgrade security measures for the protection of the organization’s data, systems, and networks
- Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles
- Support and maintain all network security devices across multiple sites (Globally)
- Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures
- Monitor performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly
- Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks
- Troubleshooting all network and security issues and incidents
- Responding to network and associated systems security breaches
- Ensuring that the organization’s data and infrastructure are protected by enabling the appropriate security controls
- Testing and identifying network and system vulnerabilities
- Daily administrative tasks, reporting, and communication with the relevant departments in the organization
- Evaluating the organization’s security needs and establishing best practices and standards accordingly
- Taking appropriate security measures to ensure that the organization’s infrastructure and existing data are kept safe
- Conducting testing and scans to identify any vulnerabilities in the network and system
- Taking an active role in the change management process
- Willing to travel and be on standby
Experience
- Formal Cisco certification – CCNA / CCNP (Security)
- Minimum 3 years Cybersecurity Support Experience
- Experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management and intrusion prevention
- Experience with SIEM technology
- Understanding of cybersecurity methodologies
- Ability to evaluate system changes for security implications and the knowledge to make recommendations for improvements
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and to work under pressure
- Trend Micro Vision One
- Splink
- Linux
- Tenable Nessus
- Google Cloud Platform
- Microsoft Azure
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure
- A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld
- Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
- Ability to work within a small team
- Effective planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
