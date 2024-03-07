Cybersecurity Engineer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

The Cybersecurity Engineer is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing a highly secure network solution that protects against potential cyber-attacks and hacking threats by maintaining the cybersecurity environment on prem and in the cloud.

The candidate must display an excellent understanding of technology infrastructures using Firewalls, VPN, IDS/IPS, Web-Proxy, Cloud Security and Security Audits. Top candidates will be comfortable working with a variety of technologies, security problems, and troubleshooting of the network.

Give input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and respective third-party integrations

Implement, manage, monitor, and upgrade security measures for the protection of the organization’s data, systems, and networks

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles

Support and maintain all network security devices across multiple sites (Globally)

Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures

Monitor performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly

Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks

Troubleshooting all network and security issues and incidents

Responding to network and associated systems security breaches

Ensuring that the organization’s data and infrastructure are protected by enabling the appropriate security controls

Testing and identifying network and system vulnerabilities

Daily administrative tasks, reporting, and communication with the relevant departments in the organization

Evaluating the organization’s security needs and establishing best practices and standards accordingly

Taking appropriate security measures to ensure that the organization’s infrastructure and existing data are kept safe

Conducting testing and scans to identify any vulnerabilities in the network and system

Taking an active role in the change management process

Willing to travel and be on standby

Experience

Formal Cisco certification – CCNA / CCNP (Security)

Minimum 3 years Cybersecurity Support Experience

Experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management and intrusion prevention

Experience with SIEM technology

Understanding of cybersecurity methodologies

Ability to evaluate system changes for security implications and the knowledge to make recommendations for improvements

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and to work under pressure

Trend Micro Vision One

Splink

Linux

Tenable Nessus

Google Cloud Platform

Microsoft Azure

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure

A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld

Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

Ability to work within a small team

Effective planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills

