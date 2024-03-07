Cybersecurity Engineer – Western Cape Bellville

Mar 7, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

  • The Cybersecurity Engineer is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing a highly secure network solution that protects against potential cyber-attacks and hacking threats by maintaining the cybersecurity environment on prem and in the cloud.
  • The candidate must display an excellent understanding of technology infrastructures using Firewalls, VPN, IDS/IPS, Web-Proxy, Cloud Security and Security Audits. Top candidates will be comfortable working with a variety of technologies, security problems, and troubleshooting of the network.
  • Give input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and respective third-party integrations
  • Implement, manage, monitor, and upgrade security measures for the protection of the organization’s data, systems, and networks
  • Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles
  • Support and maintain all network security devices across multiple sites (Globally)
  • Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures
  • Monitor performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly
  • Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks
  • Troubleshooting all network and security issues and incidents
  • Responding to network and associated systems security breaches
  • Ensuring that the organization’s data and infrastructure are protected by enabling the appropriate security controls
  • Testing and identifying network and system vulnerabilities
  • Daily administrative tasks, reporting, and communication with the relevant departments in the organization
  • Evaluating the organization’s security needs and establishing best practices and standards accordingly
  • Taking appropriate security measures to ensure that the organization’s infrastructure and existing data are kept safe
  • Conducting testing and scans to identify any vulnerabilities in the network and system
  • Taking an active role in the change management process
  • Willing to travel and be on standby

Experience

  • Formal Cisco certification – CCNA / CCNP (Security)
  • Minimum 3 years Cybersecurity Support Experience
  • Experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management and intrusion prevention
  • Experience with SIEM technology
  • Understanding of cybersecurity methodologies
  • Ability to evaluate system changes for security implications and the knowledge to make recommendations for improvements
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and to work under pressure
  • Trend Micro Vision One
  • Splink
  • Linux
  • Tenable Nessus
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure
  • A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld
  • Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
  • Ability to work within a small team
  • Effective planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

