Data Engineer

Welcome to an exciting opportunity within one of Africa’s largest banks, located in the vibrant business hub of Sandton. We are seeking a talented individual to join our dynamic team as a Data Engineer. This role presents an excellent chance for a driven professional to contribute to the success of our esteemed institution, all while embracing a hybrid working model that promotes flexibility and productivity.

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or Equivalent Qualification.

5 years of Data Engineering experience.

Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.

Ab Initio development experience (on-prem and cloud) is essential.

Exposure to UNIX and SQL (DB2, MS SQL and Netezza) and Oracle

Exposure to Azure Cloud

An agile working approach is essential.

Should be a self-starter who can work under minimal supervision.

Able to work independently.

Skills Summary

Big Data Solutions, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, DATABASICS, Data Lake, Data Modeling, Data Structures, Unstructured Data

Desired Skills:

Data engineering

ab initio

unix

sql

