Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Welcome to an exciting opportunity within one of Africa’s largest banks, located in the vibrant business hub of Sandton. We are seeking a talented individual to join our dynamic team as a Data Engineer. This role presents an excellent chance for a driven professional to contribute to the success of our esteemed institution, all while embracing a hybrid working model that promotes flexibility and productivity.
Requirements
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or Equivalent Qualification.
- 5 years of Data Engineering experience.
- Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.
- Ab Initio development experience (on-prem and cloud) is essential.
- Exposure to UNIX and SQL (DB2, MS SQL and Netezza) and Oracle
- Exposure to Azure Cloud
- An agile working approach is essential.
- Should be a self-starter who can work under minimal supervision.
- Able to work independently.
Skills Summary
Big Data Solutions, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, DATABASICS, Data Lake, Data Modeling, Data Structures, Unstructured Data
Desired Skills:
- Data engineering
- ab initio
- unix
- sql