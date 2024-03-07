Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Welcome to an exciting opportunity within one of Africa’s largest banks, located in the vibrant business hub of Sandton. We are seeking a talented individual to join our dynamic team as a Data Engineer. This role presents an excellent chance for a driven professional to contribute to the success of our esteemed institution, all while embracing a hybrid working model that promotes flexibility and productivity.

Requirements

  • A bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or Equivalent Qualification.
  • 5 years of Data Engineering experience.
  • Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.
  • Ab Initio development experience (on-prem and cloud) is essential.
  • Exposure to UNIX and SQL (DB2, MS SQL and Netezza) and Oracle
  • Exposure to Azure Cloud
  • An agile working approach is essential.
  • Should be a self-starter who can work under minimal supervision.
  • Able to work independently.

Skills Summary
Big Data Solutions, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, DATABASICS, Data Lake, Data Modeling, Data Structures, Unstructured Data

Desired Skills:

  • Data engineering
  • ab initio
  • unix
  • sql

