DYNAMICS CRM DEVELOPER

Mar 7, 2024

  • Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts, software architects and IT professionals to implement Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions.
  • Customize the system to meet the business needs of the company.
  • Integrate existing systems and services into the CRM architecture.
  • Assist with deployment and provisioning activities.
  • The developer is responsible for the technical integrity of the code associated with a Dynamics 365 implementation while providing technical guidance to other developers within the team, as well as the Delivery Manager and the customer.
  • The Developer supports the Product Manager and analysts in implementing Dynamics 365 best practices, solution architecture and the implementation of Dynamics 365.
  • The developer is a day-to-day technical resource on assigned projects and for developing according to the defined coding standards established within the organisation. The developer plays a role in equipping the team with the knowledge to implement Dynamics 365 in the most effective way.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Asp.Net
  • CRM
  • JAD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

