DYNAMICS CRM DEVELOPER

- Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts, software architects and IT professionals to implement Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions.
- Customize the system to meet the business needs of the company.
- Integrate existing systems and services into the CRM architecture.
- Assist with deployment and provisioning activities.
- The developer is responsible for the technical integrity of the code associated with a Dynamics 365 implementation while providing technical guidance to other developers within the team, as well as the Delivery Manager and the customer.
- The Developer supports the Product Manager and analysts in implementing Dynamics 365 best practices, solution architecture and the implementation of Dynamics 365.
- The developer is a day-to-day technical resource on assigned projects and for developing according to the defined coding standards established within the organisation. The developer plays a role in equipping the team with the knowledge to implement Dynamics 365 in the most effective way.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Asp.Net
- CRM
- JAD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree