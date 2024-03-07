Finance Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

HireResolve has partnered with an established Retail Client who is looking for an ambitious and driven Finance Business Systems Analyst to join the Finance Projects team based in Cape Town.

The role will be responsible for developing critical business processes, functions or methodologies that once defined and designed will be handed over to finance to execute. This role is responsible for maintaining the current finance systems and streamlining processes for a world class finance function. This role will have high engagement with the Finance Centre’s of Excellence, Business Partners, Finance Shared Services.

Responsibilities:



Consult with the business to gain an understanding of their strategic financial objectives, identify business problems and opportunities

Conduct research to identify key financial trends, best practices and investigate tools to enable technological advancement and continuous improvement

Analyze the needs of the business and translate the business requirements into business requirements definition and functional specifications, including the documentation of the to-be business processes

Continuously identify opportunities to improve and streamline finance system, formulating the suggested changes to business processes resulting in improved efficiencies

Seek out opportunities for automation through review and redesign of existing processes in collaboration with stakeholders

Ensure strategic and project objectives are met by validating that the requirements and solutions will deliver on the agreed objectives

Develop finance and information technology strategy implementation plan

Review the requirements for the system maintenance checks

Create a plan for routine maintenance and document the list of proposed changes;

Develop effective and efficient test plans

Requirements:



5 – 8 years functional experience in Finance Information Systems

Honours Degree in Finance / Business / Mathematics / Stats

CA (SA) / CIMA / ASSSA is desirable

SAP experience is desirable



If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Michaela Boustred on LinkedIn or call her on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

