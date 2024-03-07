We are looking for a talented Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team and help us deliver exceptional web applications and solutions to our clients.
What you’ll do:
As a Full Stack Developer at EasyHQ, you will be responsible for owning and managing our primary product, Cerebro, a very technical web-based application. You will be developing and maintaining the application, ensuring its security, scalability, and optimal performance. You will work closely with the project management and design teams to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our clients. You will also be responsible for integrating front-end and back-end technologies to create seamless user experiences.
- Own and manage the primary product, Cerebro, a very technical web-based application
- Develop and maintain Cerebro, ensuring its security, scalability, and optimal performance
- Work closely with the project management and design teams to develop innovative solutions
- Integrate front-end and back-end technologies to create seamless user experiences
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code
- Collaborate with other developers to ensure code quality and consistency
- Ensure the security and performance of web applications
- Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in web development
Your expertise:
- 5+ years of experience as a Full Stack Developer
- Excellent scripting language skills (JavaScript, Python, etc.)
- Excellent PHP and database programming skills (MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.) and in-depth understanding of PHP and its frameworks
- Strong understanding of database management and SQL
- Excellent web application development skills (HTML, CSS, etc.)
- Experience with modern web development frameworks (React, Angular, etc.)
- Experience with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Knowledge of web development languages (PHP, Ruby, etc.)
- Familiarity with version control systems (Git, SVN, etc.)
- Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, etc.) is a plus
- Experience with technical web-based applications
- Ability to optimize the performance and scalability of applications
- Familiarity with modern web development tools and technologies
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery