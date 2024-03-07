Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a talented Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team and help us deliver exceptional web applications and solutions to our clients.

What you’ll do:

As a Full Stack Developer at EasyHQ, you will be responsible for owning and managing our primary product, Cerebro, a very technical web-based application. You will be developing and maintaining the application, ensuring its security, scalability, and optimal performance. You will work closely with the project management and design teams to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our clients. You will also be responsible for integrating front-end and back-end technologies to create seamless user experiences.

Own and manage the primary product, Cerebro, a very technical web-based application

Develop and maintain Cerebro, ensuring its security, scalability, and optimal performance

Work closely with the project management and design teams to develop innovative solutions

Integrate front-end and back-end technologies to create seamless user experiences

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code

Collaborate with other developers to ensure code quality and consistency

Ensure the security and performance of web applications

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in web development

Your expertise:

5+ years of experience as a Full Stack Developer

Excellent scripting language skills (JavaScript, Python, etc.)

Excellent PHP and database programming skills (MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.) and in-depth understanding of PHP and its frameworks

Strong understanding of database management and SQL

Excellent web application development skills (HTML, CSS, etc.)

Experience with modern web development frameworks (React, Angular, etc.)

Experience with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Knowledge of web development languages (PHP, Ruby, etc.)

Familiarity with version control systems (Git, SVN, etc.)

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, etc.) is a plus

Experience with technical web-based applications

Ability to optimize the performance and scalability of applications

Familiarity with modern web development tools and technologies

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position