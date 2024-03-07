FUNCTIONAL CONSULTANT/BUSINESS ANALYST

The Business Analyst plays a key role in the delivery of successful custom business and software solutions. This individual encourages thought and collaboration from team members to expand ideas regarding successful delivery and to provide the most value to our clients. The Business Analyst must utilise their business expertise and understanding of technical concepts to establish relationships with project sponsors, project managers, team members and subject matter experts, to define solution vision and scope and conduct requirements gathering. The role includes assisting with solution and storyboard design, creating functional specifications and defining user acceptance test cases. The Business Analyst ensures solutions are consistent with user expectations and participates in the promotion and launch of the solution. This individual is responsible for assisting the client and project team in delivering solutions that exceed user expectations and are aligned with business processes, rules and strategies. The Business Analyst is also responsible for accurately estimating his/her tasks, designing, refining, documenting and implementing all defined methodologies and standards, conducting JAD sessions, suggesting best practices, keeping his/her skill set up to date, and sharing knowledge with team members. He/she must be able to utilise applicable tools, processes and concepts on multiple, end-to-end projects.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Marketing

Dynamics 365

CRM

