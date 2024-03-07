Intermediate Software Engineer (SDE II)

Mar 7, 2024

Our client, an innovative tech team, seeks a talented Intermediate Software Engineer to join their dynamic group based in Cape Town. Dive into diverse aspects of their business, and focus on their cutting-edge products! . The team works remotely most of the time and occasionally comes into the of?ce when more direct collaboration is required.
Their Software Stack includes:

  • Cloud-hosted Microservice Architecture with Event Sourcing and CQRS
  • NoSQL database
  • Kotlin, Python, Javascript (and a bit of Golang)
  • Spring Boot running in containers
  • Kubernetes running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
  • Typically macOS or Linux development machines
  • Infrastructure-as-code using Terraform
  • Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thus required to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.
  • Being part of their on-call rotation. When on-call, you will work on repaying technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur. This will require you to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production operations for technical support.
  • Participating in software and broader architecture design
  • Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well as submitting your code for review
  • Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in their CI/CD pipelines
  • Keeping technical documentation up to date as you make changes or add features to services

Desired Skills:

  • microservice architecture
  • CQRS
  • NoSQL database
  • Python
  • JavaScript
  • Terraform
  • Kubernetes

