Intermediate Software Engineer (SDE II) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, an innovative tech team, seeks a talented Intermediate Software Engineer to join their dynamic group based in Cape Town. Dive into diverse aspects of their business, and focus on their cutting-edge products! . The team works remotely most of the time and occasionally comes into the of?ce when more direct collaboration is required.

Their Software Stack includes:

Cloud-hosted Microservice Architecture with Event Sourcing and CQRS

NoSQL database

Kotlin, Python, Javascript (and a bit of Golang)

Spring Boot running in containers

Kubernetes running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Typically macOS or Linux development machines

Infrastructure-as-code using Terraform

Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Your responsibilities will include:



Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thus required to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.

Being part of their on-call rotation. When on-call, you will work on repaying technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur. This will require you to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production operations for technical support.

Participating in software and broader architecture design

Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well as submitting your code for review

Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in their CI/CD pipelines

Keeping technical documentation up to date as you make changes or add features to services

Desired Skills:

microservice architecture

CQRS

NoSQL database

Python

JavaScript

Terraform

Kubernetes

