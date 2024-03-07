Intermediate Software Engineer (SDE II) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, an innovative tech team, seeks a talented Intermediate Software Engineer to join their dynamic group based in Cape Town. Dive into diverse aspects of their business, and focus on their cutting-edge products! . The team works remotely most of the time and occasionally comes into the of?ce when more direct collaboration is required.
Their Software Stack includes:
- Cloud-hosted Microservice Architecture with Event Sourcing and CQRS
- NoSQL database
- Kotlin, Python, Javascript (and a bit of Golang)
- Spring Boot running in containers
- Kubernetes running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
- Typically macOS or Linux development machines
- Infrastructure-as-code using Terraform
- Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana
Your responsibilities will include:
- Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thus required to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.
- Being part of their on-call rotation. When on-call, you will work on repaying technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur. This will require you to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production operations for technical support.
- Participating in software and broader architecture design
- Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well as submitting your code for review
- Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in their CI/CD pipelines
- Keeping technical documentation up to date as you make changes or add features to services
Desired Skills:
- microservice architecture
- CQRS
- NoSQL database
- Python
- JavaScript
- Terraform
- Kubernetes