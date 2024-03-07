IT Infrastructure & Operations Systems Administrator – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Mar 7, 2024

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE:

  • As an IT Infrastructure & Operations Support / Systems Administrator you will be responsible for various responsibilities including but not limited to: Monitoring, Development, Support, Improvement, Security, Upkeep etc. of all systems and infrastructures.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
  • Relevant certifications, such as CompTIA A+, Network+, MCSA, or CCNA, are a plus but not required.
  • Relevant Microsoft Admin Certifications (highly advantageous)
  • Relevant Cyber Security certifications such as CISSP, CEH, CompTIA Security+, etc. (advantageous)

Experience & Skills in working with:

  • At least 3 years working experience in a Systems Administrator role.
  • Proven experience as a systems administrator or in a similar role, with a strong understanding of computer hardware, software, and networking.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.
  • Client facing & exceptional Customer Service experience.
  • Afrikaans first language to engage with various bilingual Clients.
  • Extensive experience in Microsoft 365 Administration / Microsoft 365.
  • Management of all applications, services, data, devises, and users across Microsoft 365
  • Management of cloud administration, services, and subscriptions.
  • Familiarity with operating systems, such as Windows, Linux, and macOS, as well as server technologies like Active Directory and Exchages.
  • Active Directory Domain Service and Azure Active Directory.
  • Proactive Network monitoring:
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
  • Experience with cloud computing platforms, such as AWS, Azure, or GCP – especially Azure.

Firewalls & Cybersecurity:

  • Knowledge and experience of Cybersecurity and Firewall technologies.
  • Firewall Configurations and maintenance.
  • Cyber Security:
  • Knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and compliance standards (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS).
  • Proven experience in cyber security or a related field, with a strong understanding of networking, operating systems, and security principles.
  • Familiarity with security tools and technologies, such as SIEM, IDS/IPS, DLP, etc.
  • Knowledge and experience of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
  • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • Windows Servers.
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:
  • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
  • Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
  • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Networking IP Address planning & subnetting.
  • VLAN
  • DNS
  • VPNs
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex technical

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ensure high availability of all systems & infrastructure.
  • Upkeep of the documentation of all networks & systems.
  • Ensure cyber security standards are implemented and maintained.
  • Ensure that all systems remain patched & upgraded.
  • Monitoring of all infrastructure.
  • Deployment of applications & systems.
  • Production support of applications & systems.
  • Ensure that a DR plan is in place for systems.
  • Manage cloud administration, services & subscriptions.
  • End User Support.
  • Commitment to continuous learning and professional development in the field of cyber security.
  • Continuous Improvements.
  • Look for opportunities for automation for standardization and scale.

Personal Attributes / Behaviours:

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and the ability to follow tasks through to completion.
  • Strong focus on customer service.
  • Fluency in Afrikaans is highly advantageous.
  • Growth mindset for innovation and improvements.

