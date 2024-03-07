IT Infrastructure & Operations Systems Administrator

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE:
- As an IT Infrastructure & Operations Support / Systems Administrator you will be responsible for various responsibilities including but not limited to: Monitoring, Development, Support, Improvement, Security, Upkeep etc. of all systems and infrastructures.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
- Relevant certifications, such as CompTIA A+, Network+, MCSA, or CCNA, are a plus but not required.
- Relevant Microsoft Admin Certifications (highly advantageous)
- Relevant Cyber Security certifications such as CISSP, CEH, CompTIA Security+, etc. (advantageous)
Experience & Skills in working with:
- At least 3 years working experience in a Systems Administrator role.
- Proven experience as a systems administrator or in a similar role, with a strong understanding of computer hardware, software, and networking.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.
- Client facing & exceptional Customer Service experience.
- Afrikaans first language to engage with various bilingual Clients.
- Extensive experience in Microsoft 365 Administration / Microsoft 365.
- Management of all applications, services, data, devises, and users across Microsoft 365
- Management of cloud administration, services, and subscriptions.
- Familiarity with operating systems, such as Windows, Linux, and macOS, as well as server technologies like Active Directory and Exchages.
- Active Directory Domain Service and Azure Active Directory.
- Proactive Network monitoring:
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
- Experience with cloud computing platforms, such as AWS, Azure, or GCP – especially Azure.
Firewalls & Cybersecurity:
- Knowledge and experience of Cybersecurity and Firewall technologies.
- Firewall Configurations and maintenance.
- Cyber Security:
- Knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and compliance standards (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS).
- Proven experience in cyber security or a related field, with a strong understanding of networking, operating systems, and security principles.
- Familiarity with security tools and technologies, such as SIEM, IDS/IPS, DLP, etc.
- Knowledge and experience of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- Windows Servers.
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
- Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Networking IP Address planning & subnetting.
- VLAN
- DNS
- VPNs
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex technical
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Ensure high availability of all systems & infrastructure.
- Upkeep of the documentation of all networks & systems.
- Ensure cyber security standards are implemented and maintained.
- Ensure that all systems remain patched & upgraded.
- Monitoring of all infrastructure.
- Deployment of applications & systems.
- Production support of applications & systems.
- Ensure that a DR plan is in place for systems.
- Manage cloud administration, services & subscriptions.
- End User Support.
- Commitment to continuous learning and professional development in the field of cyber security.
- Continuous Improvements.
- Look for opportunities for automation for standardization and scale.
Personal Attributes / Behaviours:
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong attention to detail and the ability to follow tasks through to completion.
- Strong focus on customer service.
- Fluency in Afrikaans is highly advantageous.
- Growth mindset for innovation and improvements.
About The Employer:
