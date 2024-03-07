React Developer

Mar 7, 2024

Utilise various web based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Website and client-site web apps are built using React, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS
Experience

      • 3+ years working experience
      • Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

      Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly

  • Essential
    • React.js
    • HTML
    • JavaScript/TypeScript
    • CSS
    • Git
    • Have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.

    • Desirable
      • Tailwind CSS
      • SCSS
      • Next.js
      • Webpack
      • Vue.js
      • Angular

Desired Skills:

  • React Developer
  • Web Developer
  • UI/UX
  • React.js
  • HTML
  • Javascript

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • 13the Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position