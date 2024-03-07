React Developer

Utilise various web based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Website and client-site web apps are built using React, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS

Experience

3+ years working experience





Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability. Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly

Essential

React.js



HTML



JavaScript/TypeScript



CSS



Git



Have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.

Desirable Tailwind CSS SCSS Next.js Webpack Vue.js Angular



Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

13the Cheque

