React Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Utilise various web based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Website and client-site web apps are built using React, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS
Experience
- 3+ years working experience
- Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.
Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly
- Essential
- React.js
- HTML
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- CSS
- Git
- Have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.
- Desirable
- Tailwind CSS
- SCSS
- Next.js
- Webpack
- Vue.js
- Angular
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- 13the Cheque