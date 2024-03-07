As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive.
A great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.
- Facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, sprint review, and sprint retrospective.
- Identify and troubleshoot obstacles that are hindering the team’s progress.
- Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and feedback sessions.
- Communicate project status, risks and issues to stakeholders.
- Track KPIs and help teams deliver high-quality products/solutions on time.
- Ensure that the team follows the Scrum framework and adheres to Agile principles.
Requirements:
- Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science (BSc), Honours degree holders are a plus.
- 4+ solid years’ experience working as a Scrum Master
- Good understanding of software development
- Hybrid work
- Contract basis
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- PM