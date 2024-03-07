Scrum Master – Remote Remote

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive.

A great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

Facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, sprint review, and sprint retrospective.

Identify and troubleshoot obstacles that are hindering the team’s progress.

Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and feedback sessions.

Communicate project status, risks and issues to stakeholders.

Track KPIs and help teams deliver high-quality products/solutions on time.

Ensure that the team follows the Scrum framework and adheres to Agile principles.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science (BSc), Honours degree holders are a plus.

4+ solid years’ experience working as a Scrum Master

Good understanding of software development

Hybrid work

Contract basis

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

PM

Learn more/Apply for this position