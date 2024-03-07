Scrum Master – Remote Remote

Mar 7, 2024

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive.
A great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

  • Facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, sprint review, and sprint retrospective.
  • Identify and troubleshoot obstacles that are hindering the team’s progress.
  • Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and feedback sessions.
  • Communicate project status, risks and issues to stakeholders.
  • Track KPIs and help teams deliver high-quality products/solutions on time.
  • Ensure that the team follows the Scrum framework and adheres to Agile principles.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science (BSc), Honours degree holders are a plus.
  • 4+ solid years’ experience working as a Scrum Master
  • Good understanding of software development
  • Hybrid work
  • Contract basis

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Agile
  • PM

